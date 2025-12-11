Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $3,235,968.00 in Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) VP Elisabeth Nash sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $3,235,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. This represents a 27.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.2%

SCI opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCI

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,024,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 622,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.