Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Director Sells $52,382,243.71 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,828,599.04. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

