Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $8,917,000.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,895,179.94. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $1,829,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 2.28. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 674.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689,547 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 340,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

