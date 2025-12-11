Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siga Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Siga Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Siga Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $447.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 198,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Siga Technologies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Siga Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Siga Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Siga Technologies during the first quarter worth $815,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

