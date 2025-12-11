Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $45.60.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.61%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.39%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 35.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 110,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.