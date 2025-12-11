Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGTY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HGTY opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Hagerty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.36 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $169,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 898,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,838.64. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 352,347 shares of company stock worth $4,185,001 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Hagerty by 47.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,664,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 853,245 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 114,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

