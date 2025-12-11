Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $9.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.