Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $145.00 to $142.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.50 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,003,886.08. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,564,669.44. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock worth $181,648,613. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.