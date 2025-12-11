Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $8.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8421.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

SHLS stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $32,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

