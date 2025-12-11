Analysts Set Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.6667.
CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Institutional Trading of Cabot
Cabot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $68.53 on Friday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Cabot had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
