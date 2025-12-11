Critical Comparison: Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) & Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA)

Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) and Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vyome and Profusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02% Profusa N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Profusa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vyome has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vyome and Profusa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyome $8.01 million 3.41 -$7.13 million ($125.20) -0.04 Profusa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profusa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyome.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vyome and Profusa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33 Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vyome presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than Profusa.

Summary

Vyome beats Profusa on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyome

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Profusa

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

