IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IMAX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IMAX opened at $38.15 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Giovanni M. Dolci sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $211,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,250. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 50,143 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $1,738,457.81. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,466.07. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,397. Company insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IMAX by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,019,000 after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IMAX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 2,496.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 573,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 551,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.