Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 738,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,279.84. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,499 shares of company stock worth $1,885,221 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,874 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

