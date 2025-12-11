Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $44.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

DVN opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

