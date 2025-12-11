Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $62.21 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

