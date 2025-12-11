Analysts Set Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $33.67

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Omeros by 46.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Omeros by 829.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omeros by 113.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

