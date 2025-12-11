Analysts Set Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $33.67

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.6667.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Omeros from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. Omeros has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.48.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.39. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
