Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$96.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$96.09.
ATZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ
Aritzia Stock Up 0.5%
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of C$812.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.