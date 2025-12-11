Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY) Price Target at $10.20

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 5.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Shares of NYSE BBBY opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 85.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.