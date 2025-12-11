Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $264.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $192.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

