Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Price Target to $58.00

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CING. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cingulate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Cingulate Price Performance

Cingulate stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Cingulate has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.01.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.55). Sell-side analysts expect that Cingulate will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cingulate by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cingulate by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

