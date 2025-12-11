Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$114.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$122.77.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.70%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ajai Bambawale sold 7,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.07, for a total transaction of C$821,248.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,656. The trade was a 90.16% decrease in their position. Also, Director Nathalie Palladitcheff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$112.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,292 shares in the company, valued at C$370,810.88. This trade represents a 43.63% increase in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,456,915. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.
