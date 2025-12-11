Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8333.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 76.7% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Home BancShares during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.96 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.