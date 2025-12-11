Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRND shares. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday.

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 29,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $367,875.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,773,435.24. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $675,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,113,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,610,453.33. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,000 and sold 3,879,539 shares valued at $52,694,016. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindr by 1,473.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 28.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 190.7% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Grindr has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grindr’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

