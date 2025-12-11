Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.40 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $142.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. Netflix has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $392.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $5.18. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $2,220,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,840 shares of company stock worth $181,648,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

