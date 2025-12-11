Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $19.49

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.4875.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st.
JKS stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
