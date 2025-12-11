Analysts Set JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS) Price Target at $19.49

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.4875.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Wall Street Zen raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JKS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Trading Up 3.7%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 187,930 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 37.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 41.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.