Morgan Stanley Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $110.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.5%

UBER opened at $84.14 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.