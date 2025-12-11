QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.2%

QuantumScape stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,699.52. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,118.48. This trade represents a 71.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,321,506 shares of company stock valued at $49,253,699. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

