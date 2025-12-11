Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $31.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Zacks Research lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $39.87 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,932.33. This trade represents a 65.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,824 shares of company stock worth $6,385,720. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

