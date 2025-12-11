Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Research Coverage Started at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

TRIN has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $17.50 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.15%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $99,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 997,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,156.52. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $31,029.24. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 820,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,155.56. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,657 shares of company stock worth $285,499. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Trinity Capital by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 252,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Further Reading

