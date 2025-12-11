Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $304.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRAX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $261.58 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $278.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $4,852,351.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,450.88. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,623.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

