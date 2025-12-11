Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.13. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd now owns 5,889,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,428 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,519,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,849,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

