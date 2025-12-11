Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.06 per share, with a total value of $249,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.