Rapport Therapeutics’ (RAPP) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ RAPP opened at $28.67 on Monday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $214,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 401,142 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,766.98. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $128,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,645.60. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,471. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 180.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

