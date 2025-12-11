Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.0%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$126.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.90. The firm has a market cap of C$117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$76.17 and a 52 week high of C$127.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 27.87%.The company had revenue of C$7.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

