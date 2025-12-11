Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$40.50

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$40.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of C$35.19.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$39.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.37 and a 1 year high of C$40.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.01.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$244.71 million for the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

