Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.26 and last traded at C$30.59. Approximately 61,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 61,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.98.

Docebo Trading Up 2.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. Docebo had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post 1.6842684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.

