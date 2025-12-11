Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.82. 115,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 103,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Zacks Research raised Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $351.03 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

