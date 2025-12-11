Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.2974 and last traded at $0.3060. Approximately 323,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 559,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3075.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

