Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.00. 1,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Vonovia Stock Down 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.