Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 527,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 665,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.8%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 27.9% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

