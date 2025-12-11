Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Receives $221.25 Average PT from Analysts

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st.

GPOR opened at $207.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $225.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 20.95%.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,224.74. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 294,195 shares of company stock worth $64,555,282 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 163,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

