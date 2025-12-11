The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Manitowoc Price Performance
Shares of MTW opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.92.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manitowoc
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Major Breakouts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Reasons Casey’s General Stores Will Continue Trending Higher
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Major Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.