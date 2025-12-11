The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Manitowoc by 154.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 206,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTW opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.