Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 309.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 309.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 301.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 227.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 320.60.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

