Insider Buying: Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £145.68 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Jos Sclater purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £145.68.

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Jos Sclater acquired 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,904 per share, for a total transaction of £152.32.

Avon Protection Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 1,788 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230. The firm has a market cap of £524.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,907.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,000.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

