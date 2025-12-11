CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £14,992.90 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Higgs bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,214 per share, for a total transaction of £14,992.90.

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,222 on Thursday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 800 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648. The company has a market capitalization of £868.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.67.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,900 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,724.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

