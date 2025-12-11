CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Insider Purchases £14,992.90 in Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Higgs bought 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,214 per share, for a total transaction of £14,992.90.
CVS Group Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,222 on Thursday. CVS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 800 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648. The company has a market capitalization of £868.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.67.
CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported GBX 80.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Group Company Profile
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
