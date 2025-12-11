Insider Buying: Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Insider Acquires £400,186.80 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams acquired 222,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 per share, with a total value of £400,186.80.

Shares of LON:BCG opened at GBX 187.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £900.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 168 and a 1-year high of GBX 403. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 360 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316.50.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

