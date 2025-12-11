High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 319,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

High Tide Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

