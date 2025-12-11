Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 337,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 373,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSCP. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Knightscope from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Knightscope in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Knightscope in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Knightscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Knightscope had a negative net margin of 256.09% and a negative return on equity of 156.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Knightscope, Inc. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSCP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Knightscope in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knightscope during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

