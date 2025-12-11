Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5060 and last traded at $0.5060. 47,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 130,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Turmalina Metals Stock Up 3.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Free Report)

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.