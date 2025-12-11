JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Stock Price Down 12% – Time to Sell?

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 10,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 17,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

JD Health International Trading Down 12.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.